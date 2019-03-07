Seafood Savages: Crustacean Connoisseurs Spitefully Scuffle Over Mussels And Crabs Legs In Queens [Video]

Is fighting over crab legs a new trend that we somehow missed? For the second time this year, videos and stories of folks scrapping over seafood have gone viral. A new video is making its rounds on the Internet of a brawl that went down inside a Queens Buffet last month with at least ten people punching and fighting a couple allegedly over crab legs.

In the 10-minute clip posted by customer Donna Brown, you can hear her saying,

“They throwing glass around. This is getting real now. My people are so ignorant over food. Over food. Crab legs, yo. You can’t make this up. You can’t make this up at all. You can’t make this up. I can’t believe it.”

According to police:

A 30-year-old man and a female companion, 22, were sitting and eating when a group of up to 10 people started punching and kicking them in the face and body, causing swelling and pain.

Just last week, police arrested John Chapman and Chequita Jenkins who allegedly used tongs to fight each other at an Alabama buffett over crab legs. You ever had seafood so good that it made you want smoke with whoever crossed your path?