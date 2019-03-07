Florida Crazies (For Real This Time): Boynton Beach Man Arrested For Punching Man Blocking His Wedding

Florida Man Arrested At His Wedding For Punching Man

Earlier today we tried to heap praise upon the typically s#!tty Sunshine State, but it didn’t take long for the state to revert to it’s natural form. F**kery.

According to ABCNews, a Boynton Beach man spent his wedding day in jail after assaulting a 24-year-old beachgoer.

The story goes that 27-year-old Jeffrey Alvord approached the unnamed victim who was sitting on the beach and told him that he needed to move because the wedding was starting in 15 mins. Alvord even offered him $20 for his troubles, but ol’ boy demanded $50.

Things got heated as 2 groomsmen approached to calm everybody down, but it was too late. Alvord said the victim became belligerent and he punched the man in the face and broke his nose.

The would-be groom spent the night in Palm Beach County jail charged with aggravated battery causing harm or disability and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000.

‘Til left (hook) do they part.