Gurgling Guts & Carbonation Consumption: Milk Coke Is Causing Dairy Disarray
Milk Coke Hits Social Media
There’s a new carbonation combination that’s drumming up bubble guts and lots of yucks. Milk Coke picked up traction after British comedy writer James Felton took to Twitter to proclaim that milk Coke is “a real (tasty) thing.”
“We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions,” wrote Felton.
That sparked curiosity in a number of people who just had to see what all the hype was about it and a mix of dairy disarray and surprising satisfaction ensued.
Some people claim that milk Coke is just as tasty as an ice cream float, while others think it’s gross.
We’re gonna take a hard pass on this. As lactose intolerants (like most black people) this seems like a stomach-churning conundrum waiting to happen.
See more Milk Coke reactions on the flip; would you try it?
Metro UK tried it out and one of their writers thought it was “vile” and “tasted like sick.”
LMAOOOOO
A Twitter user told Felton that he drinks Mountain Dew mixed with milk.
No worries, we’ve alerted the police.
