Would You Believe Him? Chris Addresses The Eyelashes Ashaki Found On “Family Or Fiance” [VIDEO]

OWN has brand new show “Family Or Fiance” premiering this Saturday and we’ve got a clip from the very first episode. Check it out below:

Here’s some background information about the couple featured on Saturday’s episode:

When a reformed ladies’ man asks his girl to marry him, both of their families remain skeptical of his ability to stay committed. And after further revelations and stories surface, the couple’s seemingly unbreakable bond begins to fracture.

Episode: Ashaki and Chris: The Young & The Reckless airs Saturday, March 9 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) on WeTV. Will you be watching?

Finding a fiancé is one of life’s most magical moments. But what happens when your family doesn’t approve of your partner? In this breakthrough social experiment, engaged couples and their disapproving families will live under one roof for three days. The stakes have never been higher as they take on activities designed to strengthen their bond, unpack their differences, and show the couple in a whole new light. In the end, how much weight will the couples place on their families’ opinion when deciding whether to tie the knot with the person they love?