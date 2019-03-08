“Captain Marvel” Star Lashana Lynch Is Saving The World One Slayyyy At A Time
- By Bossip Staff
Lashana Lynch Shines At “Captain Marvel” Premieres
Beautifully melaniny “Captain Marvel” star Lashana Lynch (who plays Captain Marvel’s fighter pilot BFF “Maria Rambeau”) is both gorgeous and incredibly talented with an undeniable star power that shines in Marvel’s latest soon-to-be smash out everywhere tonight.
Hit the flip for a very necessary Lashana Lynch celebration on the flip.
