Pure Preciousness: LeToya Luckett Shares An Adorable Photo Of Her Hubby Holding Their Baby Girl
- By Bossip Staff
LeToya Luckett Shares New Gianna Iman Walker Photo
LeToya Luckett’s beautiful baby girl is melting the internet. As previously reported the songstress welcomed little Gianna Iman Walker with her hubby Tommicus in January.
Now the proud mommy’s sharing a pic of both of her hearts.
How precious is that???
More Gianna Iman on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.