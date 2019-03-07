Pure Preciousness: LeToya Luckett Shares An Adorable Photo Of Her Hubby Holding Their Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff
Letoya Luckett

Source: Guillermo Proano/WENN.com / WENN

LeToya Luckett Shares New Gianna Iman Walker Photo

LeToya Luckett’s beautiful baby girl is melting the internet. As previously reported the songstress welcomed little Gianna Iman Walker with her hubby Tommicus in January.

Now the proud mommy’s sharing a pic of both of her hearts.

View this post on Instagram

My ❤️’s

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

How precious is that???

More Gianna Iman on the flip.

