In White Foks News: Teresa Giudice Confirms She’ll Be Saying Arrivederci To Her Husband If He’s Deported [Video]

Teresa Says ‘No’ To Long Distance Relationship With Her Husband

On part 3 of the RHONJ’s reunion, Teresa Giudice revealed how she feels about holding on to her relationship with her likely to be deported, hubby. It’s a hard decision and a REAL one. Do you think you could stick around if your hubby was deported?

Hit play to see the clip of Teresa explaining why she’s saying no to long distance with Joe.