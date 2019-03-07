In White Foks News: Teresa Giudice Confirms She’ll Be Saying Arrivederci To Her Husband If He’s Deported [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Teresa Giudice Book Signing At Books and Books

Source: Vallery Jean / Getty

Teresa Says ‘No’ To Long Distance Relationship With Her Husband

On part 3 of the RHONJ’s reunion, Teresa Giudice revealed how she feels about holding on to her relationship with her likely to be deported, hubby. It’s a hard decision and a REAL one. Do you think you could stick around if your hubby was deported?

Hit play to see the clip of Teresa explaining why she’s saying no to long distance with Joe.

Categories: News, SMH

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.