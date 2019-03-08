Feathered Beauties: The Definitive Gallery Of Impossibly Gorgeous Baes Who Blessed Carnival 2019

Most Beautiful Women From Carnival

This week has been serious sensory overload. There have been so many images of absolutely stunning women in ornate, gorgeous garb all week. Namely, the lovely Wanna pictured above. She’s not the only one though. We’ve already seen Ashanti tear up the internet as well as other stunning women. But that’s not even the half of it.

Take a look at our meg gallery of stunning melanin that rocked the internet and Carnival.