Feathered Beauties: The Definitive Gallery Of Impossibly Gorgeous Baes Who Blessed Carnival 2019
Most Beautiful Women From Carnival
This week has been serious sensory overload. There have been so many images of absolutely stunning women in ornate, gorgeous garb all week. Namely, the lovely Wanna pictured above. She’s not the only one though. We’ve already seen Ashanti tear up the internet as well as other stunning women. But that’s not even the half of it.
Take a look at our meg gallery of stunning melanin that rocked the internet and Carnival.
View this post on Instagram
“Passports ✈️, Coconuts 🥥And Pineapples 🍍…Live A Bikini Kind Of Life.🇹🇹🎭" @ashanti .. A Juan Lennon Awong Portrait 📸.. . #trinidadcarnival #carnival #trinidadandtobago #vouge #vanityfair #magazine #tropical #portraits #portrait #portraits_ig #pixel_ig #portraiture #expofilm3k #portrait_perfection #portraitstyles_gf #snowisblack #portraits_universe #featurepalette #bleachmyfilm #portraitmood #featurepalette #rsa_portraits #makeportraits #profile_vision #top_portraits #life_portraits #postthepeople #quietthechaos #2instagood
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
.. Trinidadian Goddess 👑🇹🇹💕 • • Hair by @angelasstyles Costume @carnivaltribe @aircommittee3 Makeup @eyelustbyyonce • • #carnivaliswetime #carnivaltuesday #tribefamalay #trinidadcarnival2019 #redgyal #islandgyal #trinijunglejuice #americanwittriniparts #trinidad #tobago #trinidadandtobago #trinidadcarnival
View this post on Instagram
D O M I N I C A N Q U E E N🇩🇲😍@arteece_noel Dominica carnival🔥 #caribbean #bahamas #carnival #jamaica #carnival2019 #islandgyal #grenada #trinidadandtobago #stlucia #guyana #haiti #stvincent #barbados #jouvert #virginislands #jouvert2019 #trinidadcarnival2019 #westindies #reggae #belize #soca #carnivalcostume #islandboy #dancehall #bashment #dominca #dominica #westindian #stkittsandnevis #antigua
View this post on Instagram
Las Caras Lindas del Carnaval de Barranquilla / The Beautiful Faces of Carnival of Barranquilla #barranquillacarnival #carnavaldebarranquilla #barranquilla #carnaval #carnival #caraslindas #caraslindasdelcarnaval #beautifulfaces #beautifulfacesofcarnival #caraslindascarnaval
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful carnivalslayer @monifajansen Curaçao Carnival 🇨🇼🇨🇼🇨🇼🇨🇼 2019 with @kravetheband #beautiful #carnivalslayer #carnivaliswoman #island360 #passportcaribbean #westindies #caribbean #soca #socamakespeoplehappy #Kravetheband #monifajansen #Carnivaltour #carnivalchasers #Kravevixens #curacao #curacaocarnival2019 #Carnival2019 #givingyouwhatyoukrave #qualityoverquantity #travel #trinidadcarnival2019
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.