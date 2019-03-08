Bad Chicks Watch Anime? Here’s Why ONE Megan Thee Stallion Selfie Has Empty Tissue Box Twitter In A Tizzy

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Nerds Worked Up

Meg Thee Stallion has been on a roll. She’s dropping new music, new videos and freestyles at a rapid-fire pace. She’s also keeping her selfie game on lock, too. On Thursday she dropped the above selfie and made a reference to an anime named My Hero Academia. This got a lot of people riled up, namely men online who didn’t believe that she is actually a fan.

She also kicked a freestyle and name dropped some anime, too.

The premise here being of course that beautiful women can’t possibly be interested in anime, right? This sparked all sorts of chaos on the internets. It was a war of the sexes with some men out here saying that fine women don’t watch anime, fine women saying they watch anime and a lot of people wondering why the hell she would lie about it to impress…anime fans?