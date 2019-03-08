Call Canela: Brother Nature May Be Smashing Porn Star Teanna Trump Into Bambi Bits And Twitter Is Fascinated
Canela, Meet My Porn Lover: Brother Nature And Teanna Trump Are Coupled Up?
It seems like Brother Nature, the viral sensation that created his fame from feeding woodland creatures has found a girlfriend that is famous for her porn videos? Teanna Trump and Kelvin Pena aka Brother Nature seem to be on vacation together according to their Instagram stories and P.I.’s on twitter.
Apparently, this is the second time in the last couple of weeks the two oddballs were spotted together.
As of yesterday, these two were spotted getting cozy on board a boat heading to the Pig Islands of the Bahamas, so does this mean what we assume???
Imaginations are running wild over these two hooking up. Hit the flip to see how Twitter reacting.
