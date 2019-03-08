Rumor Control: Peter Thomas Says Thirsty Talent Agent Filed False “Bad Check” Charges On Him [Video]

Peter Thomas Explains Why He Was Arrested For 6 Days Over “Bad Check”

Peter Thomas was held without bond for nearly a week over alleged fraud, now he’s saying he’s been falsely accused by a jinky talent agent.

In a lengthy video posted to his Instagram TV, Peter explains how a deal with an agent, who he previously worked, with went awry after his account was randomly shut down for suspicious activity. Unlucky for Peter, a $4,000 check was cut that was stopped by the bank due to fraud outside of Peter’s control. Peter says the agent was behaving oddly as Peter tried to work out what happened to his account with the bank, so he just called the deal off.

The agent then allegedly went behind Peter’s back pressing charges on him, unbeknownst, after thinking Peter was lying about the outside bank fraud occurring.

Allegedly Peter had all the proof that his account was shut down for fraud and not because he was writing “bad checks”, and he was released after 6 days. Press play to hear about his traumatic prison experience and why Peter says Chico DeBarge needs to get his monies from the shady agent!