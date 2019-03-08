Ain’t Over: Plus Size Model Says She’s Suing ‘Fatphobic’ Future For THAT Alleged Nightclub Discrimination

Plus-Size Model Suing Future Over Nightclub Discrimination

A plus-size model who accused Future of banning “fatties” from his Miami nightclub appearance is preparing to file a lawsuit.

As previously reported model Naomie Chaput claimed that she was told that the rapper didn’t want plus-size women in the audience when he performed at club Story.

“So, just got news that this is true, that Future said no fatties in the club—and he has all the rights to do so,” she said to her followers. “I’m just trying to understand really why this is, like, a thing. Why is he allowed to put those rules in place…the discrimination is insane to me.”

Now even after Future cleared the air and said the allegations were untrue…

STOP CAPPIN ON MY NAME..I love all women 👑. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 1, 2019

A rep for Chaput’s announcing that she’s filing a lawsuit for defamation and discrimination against the FreeBandz rapper.

“She’s doing what she has to do, at the end of the day, this is not something that she’s doing for fame, she’s not doing this for the money, she’s doing this to raise awareness because she is not the only plus size human being on this planet,” her rep told TheJasmineBrand.

Her team continues,

“A lot of people have reached out through Instagram or through email saying ‘hey, this happened to us too.’ Unfortunately, we don’t have the amount of followers or the amount of reach that would allow us to open eyes.”

Naomi’s seeking damages from discrimination during the night, but also, defamation because Future publicly called her a liar.

Prior to Naomie planning the lawsuit, she reached out to Future via Instagram and he blasted her for “lying on his name.”

“U lied on my name,” he allegedly told Nao. “U should’ve said Story told u that s***.”

Do YOU think what allegedly happened at Story nightclub warrants a lawsuit???