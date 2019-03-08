MORE Hilariously PETTY Crying R. Kelly Memes
- By Bossip Staff
Classic Crying R. Kelly Memes
We’re obsessed with the crying, lying R. Kelly interview saga that exploded onto the internet and spawned quite possibly the funniest (and pettiest) meme wave based on a very unfunny situation everrrrr.
Peep MORE hilariously petty crying R. kelly memes on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
I just want to go home 🙃 #rkelly #survivingrkelly #workproblems #workprobs #workprobz #workmemes #workmeme #worklife #meme #memes #memeoftheday #memesdaily #workhumor #killingme #rkellyinterview #worklate #workinglate #overtime #extrahours #rkellymemes #rkellymusic #supervisorsbelike #managersbelike #supervisorproblems #managerproblems #hrproblems #extrashift #chicago #chicagoillinois #kells
