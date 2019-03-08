Mustard & Migos Keep Things Colorful In The Playful New Visual For “Pure Water” [Video]

Mustard And Migos Join Forces To Drop A Video For “Pure Water”

The highly-anticipated music video for Mustard’s track with Migos just dropped, and it was definitely worth the wait. Directed by Colin Tilley, the fun-filled visual depicts the super-producer and label head hanging with the rap trio on a soundstage in the middle of a paint ball splatter party.

“Pure Water” is for the first single from Mustard’s forthcoming album and has been climbing the Billboard’s charts since its release in January. Peep the song’s visual down below: