Fraudulent Fairytales: Teen Who Tried To Scam Georgia Out Of $25 Mill Argues “It’s Not Really That Much Money” In Interview [Video]

Charles Turner Tries To Dance Around The Idea That He’s A Scammer

Teen finesser Charles Turner has more to say after he tried to finagle the state of Georgia out of $25 million in tax returns.

The teen talked to Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr for the first time about the charges against him.

He confessed that the various allegations against him were true, but the young con-man didn’t think they were that serious because he never copped the millions of dollars from the state.

“What was your end goal?” Carr asked Turner.

“To become successful,” he said.

Smh.

Turner was arrested for scamming charges back in December 2018 when he was 18. He was let out on bond months later, and agreed to talk. His scammed involved selling Amazon products on an electronics business site for an upcharge, but he would never deliver the products and only tapped into his customer’s bank accounts. He’d then make payments to the State Department of Revenue in excess of $25 million and request a refund towards his personal bank account.

Turner agrees on all the details of his scammy ways except the stealing from customers part.

“If you had to estimate what kind of money that business was bringing in each year, what would you say?” Carr asked Turner.

“$750,000,” Turner said.

“$750,000? Legit money?” Carr asked.

“Yes,” Turner said.

“With customers getting the merchandise?” Carr asked.

“Yes,” Turner said.

Uuum…okay Turner.

Online customers started crowning Turner a lil’ Bernie Madoff. The authorities were also condemning him as a basket full of lies.

“The employee information he entered was fictitious. The withholding information was fictitious.

The amounts were just fictitious,” an undercover agent testified in court.

Meanwhile, Turner isn’t taking an L that easily. He’s coming after one of the detectives, a bank and an ex-employee.

“I can’t comment on it now, but all I can say is my lawyer noted that the detective lied under oath multiple times,” Turner told Carr.

“You think this has been made a bigger deal than it is?” Carr asked Turner.

“Yes,” Turner said. “It’s not really that much money, it’s just …and the detective also said I never really had a chance to get it. So, I don’t know why she pressed charges in the first place,” Turner said.

“But you tried?” Carr asked Turner.

Turner agreed.

“If you tried to get money that wasn’t owed to you, that’s a scam.” Carr said.

“Sorta,” Turner said.

Meanwhile, Turner said he wants to sue a bank that was involved in dismissed forgery charges against him, and he wants to sue someone who spoke to Carr previously who Turner said violated an employment contract.

So it seems like Turner is going to get the guap no matter what!

You can watch Turner’s full interview with Carr here.