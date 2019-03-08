International Women’s Day: How Trina Changed The Game & Ushered In A Lineage Of Sexually Empowered Female Rappers [Video]

Trina Talks Role Models, Female Empowerment, & Changing The Rap Game

Who better to celebrate International Women’s Day with than the one-and-only Trina?

The rapper was recently interviewed by Luc Belaire CEO Brett Berish, where she talked about the importance of role models like her mother, gives advice to other women to stay out of the clubs, and the need for females in music to uplift and support each other.

This month, Trina is set to release her first album in seven years, entitled The One, which will feature collaborations with the likes of 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Price, K. Michelle, Plies, Boosie, and DJ Khaled. This will be the first project from her own record label, Rockstarr Music Group, which she’s already signed four hot female artists to.

Check out the jam-packed interview below: