Ruh-Roh: Donald Trump Seen Smiling In Super Bowl Snapshots With Founder Of “Spa” Where Robert Kraft Was Arrested

Trump Photographed With Founder Of Spa Where Robert Kraft’s Arrested

We knew that somehow, someway, Robert Kraft‘s buddy Donald Trump would find his way into this story.

Trump’s WASPy social club home in Mar-A-Lago is mere 22.2 miles (we looked it up) from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa where Kraft was arrested a few weeks ago for soliciting prostitutes. Based on their friendship, we were pretty sure that if Kraft was going to this spot for pay-for-play handies that he had put his creep compadre Donald Trump onto the sticky-handed masseuses.

Today, our theory has been proved true. According to the Miami Herald, Trump was seen taking a photo with the woman who owns the very spa where Robert Kraft was arrested.

Li Yang (who goes by “Cindy”) was in attendance at Trump’s annual Super Bowl party where they cheered for the New England Patriots to defeat the Los Angeles Rams. At some point during the game, Trump turned around to take a photo with Cindy…the same Cindy who has been accused of running a human sex trafficking ring comeplete with Asian slaves.

In a phone interview Cindy said she had long sold the business prior to Kraft’s arrest and said she nor her family ever broke the law. She also wouldn’t answer questions about whether she knew about offers for sex happening while she was the owner.

We’re praying that there is video of Donald Trump going from POTUS to JOTUS (John Of The United States).