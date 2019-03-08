“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Sarah Confronts Megan Over Michael… And It Ain’t Pretty [VIDEO]

Megan Comes Face To Face With Michael’s Wife Sarah

It’s FriYAY! The finale episode of “Love After Lockup” airs tonight, and from the looks of this exclusive clip, it’s a DOOZY! Looks like Sarah tried to blame Megan for Michael being Michael, but Megan held her own.

Here’s details on the full finale:

Megan & Sarah face off in an epic showdown. Brittany’s ex-girlfriend shows up to her wedding to Marcelino. Tracie is set free but will Clint show? Caitlin fears Matt may face major prison time. Scott reveals shocking truth to Lizzie.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “PRISON BLUES TO WEDDING BELLS”– Airs Friday, March 8th at 9/8C on WeTV

Will you be watching?