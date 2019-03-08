Outta Pocket: John Legend Commits Career Suicide By Helping Desus & Mero Write “Chocolate Galaxy” [Video]

Desus & Mero Join Forces With John Legend To Win A Grammy

Desus & Mero are constantly outta pocket, but this segment from last night’s show might just take the cake.

The Bodega Boys enlisted the help of the EGOT gawd John Legend for some help in the song writing department, and it’s safe to say he had his work cut out for him. Desus & Mero channel their sensual sides in this studio session, writing the soon-to-be-smash-hit “Chocolate Galaxy” in less than a hour.

Check out the clip below to see how these three came together to write such an absolutely ridiculous song.