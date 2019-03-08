For The Lambs: Mariah Carey Drops New Visuals For “A No No” [VIDEO]

Mariah Carey Drops Subway Themed Video For “A No No”

If you haven’t been paying attention, just know Mariah Carey’s most recent album ‘Caution’ is definitely a banger and her single “A No No” is just one reason why we say that. Thankfully Mariah just dropped a video for the song — and it’s so New York. The subway themed clip features a slew of colorful characters and performers, but our favorite part is probably the cameo from her kiddos. Did you catch them?

What did you think of the video?