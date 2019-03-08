New Orleans Man Pretends To Be Waffle House Cook Before Scattered & Smothered Stealing $300 Out The Register

Here's the story:@NOPDnews is seeking: Tyrone Hamburg. Why? The 26-year-old allegedly wore a Waffle House uniform, posing as a worker. He took orders and even cooked food for guests before allegedly stealing $300 from the cash register and leaving. More: https://t.co/Cf1dYzaJlG pic.twitter.com/Dr2PWrk5iG — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) March 7, 2019

Man Pretends To Be Waffle House Cook To Steal Money Out Of Register

A New Orleans man’s scattered and smothered stealing is making national headlines. The New Orleans Advocate reports that Tryone Hamburg walked into Waffle House, put on a uniform and started working.

The problem? He wasn’t actually employed by Waffle House and he used the uniform as a farce to steal $300.

Police are still looking for the 26-year-old.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the incident or Hamburg’s location to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.