New Orleans Man Pretends To Be Waffle House Cook Before Scattered & Smothered Stealing $300 Out The Register
- By Bossip Staff
A New Orleans man’s scattered and smothered stealing is making national headlines. The New Orleans Advocate reports that Tryone Hamburg walked into Waffle House, put on a uniform and started working.
The problem? He wasn’t actually employed by Waffle House and he used the uniform as a farce to steal $300.
Police are still looking for the 26-year-old.
Investigators ask anyone with information on the incident or Hamburg’s location to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
