Not So Freeeeeee: Kanye West & Kid Cudi Are Being Sued Over A ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Track

Kanye And Kid Cudi Are Being Sued For “Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)”

It seems like Kanye West is always involved in some sort of lawsuit surrounding his music, so it’s no surprise he’s got another one on the books–this time with his friend and frequent collaborator Kid Cudi.

The Kids See Ghosts duo along with collaborator Ty Dolla $ign are all being accused of ripping off a veteran performer for one of their songs. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, veteran actor and performer Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple is suing the three performers, along with Def Jam and Universal Music.

Bobb-Semple is claiming that back in 2002, he created a recording entitled, “The Spirit of Marcus Garvey (Garvey speaks to an all-Black audience).” He states that his vocals were used in the track, “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2).” He says that Kanye and Kid Cudi took his work and “exploited the actual voice, words, and performance of Bobb-Semple, without authorization” on the 2018 track, which was released on their joint album, Kids See Ghosts.

Within the suit, it explains that “Bobb-Semple’s voice and authorship is heard in the introductory words of Freeee.” He claims that the duo never got permission to use his work or paid him a dime for doing so. Bobb-Semple is suing for unspecified damages and an injunction against them from continuing to profit off his work.