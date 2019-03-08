Face The Truth: Vivica A. Fox Sits With Body Language Expert To Determine If Costar Jussie Smollett Is Lyon

Body Language Expert Weighs In On Jussie Smollett Attack

As the world decides on whether or not it should stick by Jussie Smollett‘s side, Vivica A. Fox is taking a different approach to gain some perspective on if her Empire fam could have staged his own attack back in January.

After reports came out that Jussie was beaten, purportedly by MAGA supporters, the Chicago Police Department followed up by accusing the actor of setting up the beat down himself—because he was unhappy with his Empire pay.

Now, on a special episode of Face The Truth, Vivica—who guest stars as Cookie Lyon’s older sister on the hit series—spoke with a body language expert who examined Jussie’s recent ABC interview with Robin Roberts. In regard to Jussie’s lack of eye contact, expert Tonya Reiman says…

“Typically when you are remembering a story what you would do instead of looking side to side is look up to visualize that story.”

Reiman also noticed Jussie cried after giving his account of what happened…

“He cried at a moment where the story had already been told…when someone is telling you about the most dramatic part of the story that’s typically when they emote,” she said.

Overall, Reiman does think Jussie suffered through SOMETHING…

“He, in my opinion, might have suffered through something, I don’t think he suffered through the story he gave us.” Reiman summarizes. “There were too many red flags for me to think this story was 100% accurate.”

As for Vivica, she says she adores her costar but GOTS to know what went down.

“I’ve known Jussie since he was a little boy…when this story came out I was absolutely shocked, saddened, horrified by it,” she said. “What I do hope, is that when all the evidence and everything comes out that we get closure. I want to support him. I absolutely adore him. I’ve never known him to be a deceptive person, so my prayers are with his family but more than anything else I just want the truth to come out to what really did happen and why.”

