Chicago Police Launches Internal Investigation On Leaks In Jussie Smollett Case

Spokesperson Claims Some Info Leaked To The Press Was “Not Factually Accurate”

The always questionable Chicago Police Department is in the hot seat now that they’ve launched an internal investigation surrounding leaks in the Jussie Smollett case.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the CPD, confirmed with ABC News that the probe was launched last month “during the interrogation of the brothers when information leaked out,” referring to the two Osundairo brothers who investigators claim staged Smollet’s hate crime attack in January.

Investigators are trying to determine who anonymously leaked important info about the case to the press.

“I will also add that there were several agencies briefed with information during that time and some of the information that went out was not factually accurate,” Guglielmi told ABC News on Thursday. “These types of investigations are fairly common so that we can determine if we have any integrity issues for future cases.”

In February, the CPD accused Jussie of staging his attack because he was “dissatisfied with his salary.” He now faces one count of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report which could carry a three years in prison sentence plus fines.