Fire & Brimstone: Senator Stephanie Flowers Reads The Riot Act To Legislators Pushing “Stand Your Ground” Laws

Arkansas Senator Stephanie Flowers Angry Speech About “Stand Your Ground”

Arkansas state Senator Stephanie Flowers is NOT here for the foolishness.

During a recent session she became apoplectic over the idea that a debate about “stand your ground” laws would be rushed to without proper consideration to how such laws affect Black people.

You know, the ones always being killed without any semblance of justice? Yeah.

We DESPERATELY need more legislators like Stephanie Flowers. God bless her.