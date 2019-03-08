A Lil Positivity: 21 Savage Is Planning To Give 150 Jobs To At-Risk Teens By June

21 Savage Is Going Big With His Bank Account Campaign

21 Savage is known for giving back to his community just as much as he’s known for his music, and now, he’s planning on giving back in an even bigger way with his 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign, an initiative that teaches teens about financial literacy.

In a press release that was issued on March 7, 21 announced that–in conjunction with non-profit organizations Get Schooled and Juma–his campaign will enter its next phase, which will aim at getting 150 jobs for at-risk teens by this June. According to the release, these jobs will consist of working on concessions at sports and entertainment venues across the United States. Not only that, candidates will also be assisted in getting training and experience, plus get connected to other education and career opportunities.

21 created this initiative, which was clearly inspired by his hit 2017 song, “Bank Account.” The rapper hopes to help educate young people on how to be financially responsible and give them opportunities he didn’t have when he was growing up.

“While my #1 song was called ‘Bank Account,’ growing up, I knew almost nothing about bank accounts,” he said in another press release a couple of weeks ago. “As I have gotten smarter about financial management, I realize how empowering it is to control your money rather than be controlled by it. I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money.”

21 is going to serve as an adviser, a role he’s calling the “Money Making Mentor,” in his campaign. He will offer advice including monthly tips on why learning how managing your money is key to your future success.

21 Savage luuuhhh da kids! For more information on this initiative, head over to getschooled.com.