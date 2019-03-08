Celebrate International Women’s Day With #IamRoamans’ Terrifically Thick New Campaign

Roaman’s Launches #IamRoamans Campaign

Happy International Women’s Day!

Roaman’s, the plus-size brand catering to women size 12 to 36 just launched #IamRoamans, a campaign that allows for women to share their unique personalities in confidence building ways to spread self-love within the community.

The campaign features 6 real customers ranging in sizes 16-28, and 3 of the ladies are influencers.

Included in the lineup of terrifically turgid beauties are Essie Golden (@essiegolden), founder of the #GoldenConfidence campaign…

Madeline Jones (@plusjones) and

Dani Sauter (@blondeinthedistrict).

While all of these women are different ethnicities, ages, body types and sizes, all six women are empowered to love their curves.

Roaman’s is under the Full Beauty Brands umbrella alongside Swimsuits For All known for their copious curve flattering swimwear and lines with Ashley Graham and Gabi Fresh.

Are you feeling these get-ups?

Hit the flip for more from the #IamRoamans campaign.