Megan Thee Stallion Has Fine A$$ Black Woman Posting Selfies And Naming Their Favorite Anime And It’s Baelicious

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Fine Anime Fans Unite

If you saw the internet drama yesterday then you saw that Megan Thee Stallion had a bunch of losers in a tizzy over the fact she watches anime. So many of these dudes swore up and down that there’s no way a fine woman can like anime. Weird flex, but okay.

Meg responded in the best way possible. She posted a sexy selfie and encouraged more fine women to do the same and post pics of their favorite anime series and movies. It was incredible and a way to own the losers. Everyone wins. We decided to highlight some of these beauties and help show that, yes, the baddies are out there watching anime. Duh.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.