Megan Thee Stallion Has Fine A$$ Black Woman Posting Selfies And Naming Their Favorite Anime And It’s Baelicious

Let’s start a thread of bad bitches that watch anime 🤷🏽‍♀️ drop your photo with your fave show pic.twitter.com/bQvAuiGPT3 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 8, 2019

Fine Anime Fans Unite

If you saw the internet drama yesterday then you saw that Megan Thee Stallion had a bunch of losers in a tizzy over the fact she watches anime. So many of these dudes swore up and down that there’s no way a fine woman can like anime. Weird flex, but okay.

Meg responded in the best way possible. She posted a sexy selfie and encouraged more fine women to do the same and post pics of their favorite anime series and movies. It was incredible and a way to own the losers. Everyone wins. We decided to highlight some of these beauties and help show that, yes, the baddies are out there watching anime. Duh.