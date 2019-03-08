Jesus Take The Wheel: Queens Woman Pleads Guilty To Black Market Butt Injections

Woman Pleads Guilty To Setting Up Black Market Butt Injections

A Queens woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to setting up a black market butt injection that killed mother-of-two, Latesha Bynum.

46-year-old Allison Spence copped to second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized practice of a profession in exchange for up to eight years in prison for the deadly procedure, which took place on July 15, 2017.

Spence was working for a fake doctor named Kevin Richardson at an unlicensed clinic in Gramercy, which is where Bynum had the illegal injection. When Bynum left following the procedure, she developed intense chest pain and later called 911. She was later pronounced brain-dead at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital and taken off life support 12 days later. An autopsy found that silicone had entered her bloodstream and that is what ended up killing her.

Richardson was already sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison last September after also pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges as part of a plea deal.

Allison Spence is due back in court on March 28 for a final sentencing.