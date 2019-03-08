Tales Of A Bonnet Beauty: Tami Roman Talks Her Role On ‘The Real World’, Being Sexually Abused & More On ‘Uncensored’ [Video]

Tami Roman On TV One’s ‘Uncensored’

Tami Roman is the definition of a multifaceted star. She’s an actress, television personality, reality star and all around businesswoman who literally creates her own opportunities. On the latest episode of TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ the “Bonnet Chronicles” creator opened up about everything from starring on The Real World back in the 90’s to being trapped/sexually abused for four days by a mugger.

“[The robber] got in my car and made us drive to a warehouse. Once we got to the warehouse, he just was not happy that he had taken the jewelry, that he’d taken the money…he wanted to take some other things too. So for four days, I had to be trapped with this guy (and my friend) and be sexually abused. I didn’t think that I would live through that. But in all actuality, I already lived through it.”

Just when you think you know all there is to know about Ms. Roman, she surprises you with more life gems. Catch the full episode of ‘Uncensored’ when it airs Sunday at 10/9c on TV One.