Mo Money: Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Tour Grossed $34.3 Million In The First 3 Months

Travis Scott Is Bringing in BIG Money On His ASTROWORLD Tour

Travis Scott is giving his wifey Kylie Jenner a run for her money.

Billboard just revealed that the ASTROWORLD rapper grossed a whopping $34.3 million during only the first three months of his Wish You Were Here Tour.

These numbers are the reason that Scott landed at Number 2 on the Hot Tours recap for March 9, the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s third successive week in the top 5, according to Billboard. The magazine also shared that Scott has added $10.6 million to his tour total. Since kicking the off his tour last November in Baltimore, Maryland, the rapper has grossed $34.3 million and sold 485,659 tickets during the first 32 dates of his excursion.

These number become even more impressive considering the fact that this tour marks Scott’s first headlining tour in arenas, following his position as opening act for the Weeknd in 2015, Rihanna in 2016, and most recently, Kendrick Lamar in 2017.

Scott’s $34.4 million gross is higher than a number of 2017 and 2018 tours, which includes J. Cole’s $25.2 million, Future’s $19.9 million, and Chance the Rapper’s $17 million. But there’s more where that came from–21 shows still remain on La Flame’s tour before it ends in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 26, which gives him more than enough time to rake up considerably more cash.

Sure, it’s nowhere near a billion dollars, but it’s safe to say Stormi’s college fund is looking pretty healthy from both of her parents’ contributions.