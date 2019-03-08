Meatless Morsel Mya Flaunts Her Vegan Vixen Baaaaaawdy At Carnival
Mya Stuns At Carnival
Mya is showing off and showing out in Trinidad. The songstress whose a proud animal rights activist and vegan has been looking like a meatless morsel ever since she touched down on the island and she previously posed with the Queen of Soca.
Today however she looked especially ethereal in an all-good getup that perfectly accentuated her anti-carnivore curves.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Trinidad! Nothin‘ but love, joy, peace, good music & fun in the sun! #mya #planet9 ☀️ 🎶❤️🎉💃🏾🎉❤️🎶☀️🇹🇹 #Trinidad 🇹🇹 #Carnival #2019 #TrinidadCarnival #Carnival2019 #Caribbean #melaninpoppin #Paparazzi Band //// Crown 👑: @forthestarsfashionhouse // Make up 💄: @brandyallen // Hair 💇🏽♀️: @tiffdoeshair #vegan #crueltyfree #compassion #fashion #beauty #internationalwomensday
The internet’s taken notice and they’re gawking at her gorgeousness.
If you’re curious about what Mya’s up to, we hear she’s in Trinidad filming a new reality show with Lil Kim and Chili. Titled “Girls Crew” it will allegedly follow the ladies as they travel the globe.
Are YOU feeling Mya’s “Girls Crew” get up???
