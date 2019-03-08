Meatless Morsel Mya Flaunts Her Vegan Vixen Baaaaaawdy At Carnival

Mya Stuns At Carnival

Mya is showing off and showing out in Trinidad. The songstress whose a proud animal rights activist and vegan has been looking like a meatless morsel ever since she touched down on the island and she previously posed with the Queen of Soca.

Today however she looked especially ethereal in an all-good getup that perfectly accentuated her anti-carnivore curves.

The internet’s taken notice and they’re gawking at her gorgeousness.

Those pics of Mya at Carnival pic.twitter.com/TboUQbsEnU — Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) March 8, 2019

If you’re curious about what Mya’s up to, we hear she’s in Trinidad filming a new reality show with Lil Kim and Chili. Titled “Girls Crew” it will allegedly follow the ladies as they travel the globe.

Are YOU feeling Mya’s “Girls Crew” get up???