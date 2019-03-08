Life After Death: ATL Anchormen Fred Blankenship And Mark Arum Pay Homage To Biggie On The (Almost) Anniversary Of His Passing
- By Bossip Staff
WSB-TV’s Fred Blankenship And Mark Arum Dedicated Segment To Biggie Lyrics
Biggie Smalls is the illest and if you don’t know, now you know.
Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum of Atlanta’s WSB-TV know. That’s why every year on his birthday, May 21, and death day, March 9, they take time to pay homage to the only Christopher we acknowledge, Wallace.
Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn AND Atlanta way.
