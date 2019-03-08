Back & Better: Whoopi Goldberg Gives An Update On Her Health ‘I Came Very Close To Leaving The Earth’

Whoopi Goldberg has been noticeably absent from her seat on The View since Feb. 5, and on Feb. 20, it was revealed that she was indeed battling an illness. On Friday’s episode of the show, the legendary comedian revealed that she had pneumonia in both of her lungs and gave an update on her health via video chat.

“I am here. I am up and moving around — not as fast as I’d like to be, but I am okay. I’m not dead. Yes, I came very close to leaving the earth. Good news, I didn’t.

Whoopi went on the thank her co-hosts for their support during her absence, adding:

“Thank you for all of your good wishes, all of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who aren’t huge fans of mine have actually been saying nice things about me. Ladies, I cannot wait to see y’all. This has been interesting and I’ll tell you about it when we’re all at the table. To everybody, see you soon.”

No word on when Goldberg will return to The View, but at least she’s feeling better. Get well, Whoopi.