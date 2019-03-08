#BlackInkCHI: Rachel Reveals She’s Not ‘All The Way Black’ And Ryan Henry Relationship Questions Kills Party Vibe [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
#BlackInkCHI: Ryan And Rachel Act Weird At The 9Mag Opening
So…Rachel isn’t with Ryan and she isn’t BLACK black?
At the opening of the new 9MAG, Bella, Charmaine, and Kendall Kyndall tries to figure out whether Ryan and Rachel’s on-again, off-again relationship is back on. Things got a little awkward with them both avoiding the question. Then, Rachel says something snarky about her long hair being an attribute of not being “all the way Black”.
