Serial Shutdown: Adnan Sayed Will Not Get A New Trial To Overturn Previous Murder Conviction

Adnan Sayed Will Not Get Second Appeal Trial

It’s a wrap for Adnan Sayed‘s hopes of coming home from prison.

According to TMZ, four judges on the Maryland Court Of Appeals just gave Adnan the Mutombo finger and stated that they do not feel that his “deficient” counsel during his second trial was enough to warrant another.

“We agree with the conclusion of the Court of Special Appeals that Mr. Syed’s trial counsel’s performance was deficient … in failing to investigate the alibi witness,” but added … “We disagree, however with that court’s conclusion that Mr. Syed was prejudiced by his trial counsel’s deficiency.”

Basically: “Yeah, your attorney was trash, but that ain’t have s#!t to do with the outcome of the trial.”

The other three judges disagreed with their peers and stated they believe Adnan deserves a third shot at proving his case with a more competent lawyer. His previous defense attorney failed to cross-examine one of the prosecutors key witnesses and the rest is history…