Drip Too Hard: Lil Baby Throws An All-White Party In His New Visual For “Pure Cocaine” [Video]

Lil Baby Drops A Video For His Track “Pure Cocaine”

Lil Baby has just released the video for one of his tracks off Street Gossip, “Pure Cocaine.”

The visual was directed by Edgar Esteves, in which we see Lil Baby trying to abandon his old life for a rap career. To celebrate all of his new success, he throws a classic all-white party at an equally clean all-white mansion. But unfortunately for the party-goers, the festivities are interrupted when a former associate returns with some trouble.

Peep the visual down below to see Lil Baby and a special appearance from 21 Savage, too.