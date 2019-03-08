Jesus, Jussie: ‘Empire’ Actor Indicted On 16 Felony Counts
Things have gone from bad to worse for Jussie Smollett. The “Empire” actor’s been indicted on 16 felony counts in connection to that allegedly false hate crime report. CBS Chicago reports that a grand jury returned the disorderly conduct indictment on Thursday. All of the “false report of offense” charges are class 4 felonies.
Jussie was originally only facing a single count of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report which could carry a three-year sentence plus fines.
This comes after the Chicago PD announced that they’re conducting an internal investigation into those leaks surrounding the case. They admit that some of the leaked information was “not factually accurate.”
Jussie will be arraigned on March 14.
The news apparently comes as a surprise to Jussie’s legal team.
We’ll keep you updated on this story as it continues to develop…
