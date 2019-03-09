Tinder For What? Ex-Florida Cop Allegedly Used His Police Database To Get Dates & Have Sex With Women

An Ex-cop Used His Police Database To Pick Up Women

According to the NY Daily News, a former cop ditched Tinder & allegedly chose his police database as his go-to dating platform.

Leonel Marines, 36, reportedly was caught during an internal investigation using his badge and database at a Florida police station to try to hook up with nearly 150 women over at least six years.

Bradenton Police Chief said in a news conference that Marines “betrayed the trust of this department and the citizens of Bradenton” and “cast a dark shadow on our law enforcement profession.”

“Leonel Marines was not utilizing this data for law enforcement purposes whatsoever,” she said. “Instead, he was using it in a variety of ways — via social media, cold telephone calls, visits to their homes under the guise of being there for police business, you name it, to try and get dates with these women. And he was very persistent, and successful at times, in his efforts to do so.”

Marines, who resigned in October after he was placed on leave, is now under FBI investigation.

The internal probe began in early 2018 after he allegedly followed a woman with his car and knocked on her door, but was surprised when he discovered it was her parents’ home. Marines lied and told them he was responding to a domestic dispute and wanted to speak with the woman.

But the parents knew there was no dispute and did not him let him enter and later called a police commander, to whom Marines said he went to the house because one of the woman’s headlights was out.

His department decided to investigate and his database queries were telling: most involved women, but many of the 150 women in the investigation were not the target of any police investigation.