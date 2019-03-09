The Greatest: LeBron James Produced Muhammed Ali Documentary Set To Debut On HBO In May [Video]

LeBron James Produced HBO Documentary Will Highlight Ali’s Amazing Career

LeBron James‘ new documentary about the extraordinary life of Muhammad Ali is set to air on HBO in May.

“What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali”, a two-part HBO Sports documentary, examining the life of one of sports most iconic and legendary figures. Lebron James is one of the documentary executive producers and he teamed up with director Antonie Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven, Southpaw) to bring the story to life.

The film covers the journey from world champion boxer to inspiring social activist in his own voice with never-before-seen archival material.