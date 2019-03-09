SMH: Band Director Reportedly Has “No Regrets” About Having Sex With The Underage Students He Teaches

Band Director Tells Police He Doesn’t Regret Having Sex With A Student

According to the NY Post, a band director at a Florida high school is accused of having sex with a student & he has no regrets about the decision. After an investigation into Ricardo Emanuel Esquilin, 28, started late last year, police investigators reportedly found incriminating text messages sent between the Esquilin and a teen, as well as a condom.

The 17 year old student told detectives that Esquilin started acting as a mentor and began “consoling her during her break-up” with a boyfriend.

“’Mr. E would take her off campus to go get ice cream and they would talk,” the affidavit continued. “’Mr. E’ encouraged her to not allow their relationship to influence her decision about her relationship with her boyfriend.”

But the teen told police that sexual encounters with Esquilin soon followed at a drive-in showing of “Fantastic Beasts 2” after her relationship with her boyfriend ended in November 2018, according to the affidavit. The pair later had sex in several locations, including their homes and inside the band room at South Broward High School, the student told authorities. Esquilin allegedly even gave the teen Plan B birth control pills.

“He knows it was wrong and there most likely will be consequences,” Detective Debra Levy wrote. “However, he does not regret being in a relationship with his student.”

Esquilin is facing a charge of sexual assault by a custodian/sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18. He remained in custody without bail.