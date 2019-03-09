Unbothered: Gayle King Explains To Stephen Colbert How She Stayed Cucumber Cool During R. Kelly’s Angry Outburst

Gayle King Tells Colbert Why R. Kelly’s Outburst Didn’t Phase Her

Gayle King is a queen and a pro. Evidence of such is in her unshakeable demeanor while R. Kelly was unraveling on national television as a result of being confronted with his *alleged* crimes.

She explained to Stephen Colbert exactly why she was so calm…

Give Gayle King all of her things. Each and every one of them.