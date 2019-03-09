Unbothered: Gayle King Explains To Stephen Colbert How She Stayed Cucumber Cool During R. Kelly’s Angry Outburst
- By Bossip Staff
Gayle King Tells Colbert Why R. Kelly’s Outburst Didn’t Phase Her
Gayle King is a queen and a pro. Evidence of such is in her unshakeable demeanor while R. Kelly was unraveling on national television as a result of being confronted with his *alleged* crimes.
She explained to Stephen Colbert exactly why she was so calm…
Give Gayle King all of her things. Each and every one of them.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.