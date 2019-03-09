Kush Chronic-les: Cowboys Baller David Irving Retires From NFL Over Their Hypocritical Anti-Marijuana Policy [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
David Irving Retires From NFL Over Marijuana Policy
*hits blunt* stand on what you believe in, patna.
Dallas Cowboys ball-, well, former, Dallas Cowboys baller David Irving is officially done with the NFL. The defensive tackle is only 25-years-old, but he refuses to conform to the league’s substance abuse policy, not because he’s a dope fiend, but because he’s a man of principle.
Irving announced his retirement from the league this past Thursday on Instagram live as he sparked a J and blew copious kush clouds in the air.
Obviously, people who are living check-to-check have a whole lot to say about David tossing millions of dollars away because he wants so stay on the weeeeeeeeee-duh, but its really bigger than that according to what he told TMZ Sports.
What do you think of David’s decision?
