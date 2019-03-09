WTF: Romanian Man Arrested After Attempting To Smuggle EIGHT Vietnamese Children In A Refrigerator 

In today’s edition of “people are wild, yo”, a Romanian man was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for actually attempting to smuggle 10 vietnamese citizens in an old refrigerator — including eight children.

45-year old Ciprian Scorteanu was stopped by Border Patrol at Port of Hull after police noticed his goods vehicle was suspiciously heavy. After questioning Scorteanu, officers decided to impound his trailer for 48 hours in order to do a thorough search. The suspect was allowed to leave the port for a couple of days as his tractor trailer was being investigated, and that’s when ish got real.

Metro News reports:

Just hours after letting him go, officers made an alarming discovery after noticing steam coming from the roof of the trailer’s refrigeration unit. The façade of the unit was removed and inside, officers found 10 people, including eight children, hiding inside a specially adapted fridge. Mark Robinson, Humberside assistant director for Border Force said: ‘This was a deliberate attempt to bypass the UK’s border controls. ‘The trailer had been adapted for the sole purpose of smuggling.’

Allegedly, the men in the fridge were once denied entry to the U.K. and being smuggled was their last attempt to get in. On March 7, Scorteanu was sentenced to four years and six months for the crime. The eight children were sent to child protective services.

Damn.