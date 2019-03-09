Angela Bassett Teams Up With Ford To Celebrate Black Culture In New TV Spots

Ford Releases Two Ads Featuring The “Black Panther” Star

Angela Bassett has partnered with the Ford Motor Co. for two commercials that celebrate the African-American experience.

The ads, “Built Ford Proud: We Lead” and “Ode to the Builders,” is narrated by Bassett and feature African-American families and Ford employees along with imagery like Detroit’s Joe Louis Fist and the Los Angeles Crenshaw Mural.

“I am proud to have narrated these inspiring and powerful Ford spots that showcase the leadership and strength that are embedded in the African American community,” Bassett said in a statement.

Bassett premiered the two spots last month at Essence’s “Black Women in Hollywood” luncheon before celebrating “Black Panther’s” historic win at the Academy Awards.

Check out the spots above.