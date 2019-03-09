Moving Right Along: Jordyn Woods Is Back & Bobbing On Social Media After Khloe/Tristan Scandal

Jordyn Woods Returns To Instagram

It’s back to business as usual on Jordyn Woods’ social media pages. The 21-year-old, who has been in the middle of an explosive scandal involving Khloe Kardashian and her ain’t isht baby daddy Tristan Thomas, seems ready to move on. Jordyn posted up a set of selfies yesterday with a new, short cut. The Instagram influencer didn’t even flinch when she posted it, leaving the comments open.

There are tons of folks still talking about the scandal, calling her brave and other, less respectful, names in the comments. Are YOU feeling Jordyn’s new hairstyle?

Previously, Jordyn told Jada Pinkett-Smith on “Red Table Talk” that folks were horribly harassing her online over the issue, which she felt like should’ve been dealt with internally. Jordyn said that she was glad she was a strong person, insinuating something bad might have happened to her if she was mentally weak, with all of the direct negative criticism of her.

Hopefully, the Kardashian stans will just put her on BLOCK and leave her alone now???? Meanwhile, Khloe has been posting photos that seems to be a lot more flirty than usual. Hit the flip to see.