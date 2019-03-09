Where’s Blac Chyna When You Need Her: YBN Almighty Jay Jumped And Robbed In New York 

YBN Almighty Jay Jumped & Robbed In NYC

YBN Almighty Jay must’ve pissed some folks off when boasting about his expensive drip on Instagram. On Friday, a video began circulating of the 18-year old running from a mob of New Yorkers who repeatedly kicked him and stole his chain. In the footage, you can hear one of the aggressors yell out, “is that the YBN n***a? Take his chain!”

#ybnalmightyjay was allegedly robbed tonight in New York pic.twitter.com/Y63g50Tay0 — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) March 9, 2019

No word on what actually sparked the beat down, but there is some speculation that it stemmed from altercation that Jay was involved with earlier that day.

More footage of #YBNAlmightyJay and #LilTjay earlier in NYC 👀💎 #BusttdownMedia YBN Almighty Jay and Lil Tjay pic.twitter.com/S0KZCtUd5O — Busttdown Media (@busttdownmedia) March 9, 2019

Or, it could’ve just been some goons that knew who he was wanted a viral moment. Judging by the footage, Jay got away pretty much unscathed, besides having his chain and ID stolen. Moral of the story, beware of drippin’ too hard in the wrong spaces.