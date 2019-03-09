SMH: J. Cole & Bryson Tiller Are Being Sued For Allegedly Stealing A Producer’s Beat

J. Cole And Bryson Tiller Sued By Producer G-Money

J. Cole and Bryson Tiller are both have an infringement lawsuit on their hands.

According to reports from The Blast, these two have been accused of stealing an instrumental created by a producer named G-Money. He claims that Cole and Tiller ripped off his 2013 record “Shawty So Cold” for their respective cuts of their songs “Déjà Vu” and “Exchange.” G-Money—whose legal name is Gary Frisby—made these same accusations several years ago when he uploaded a 2017 YouTube video in 2017, explaining the similarities between the records mentioned above.

G-Money’s suit states Cole and Tiller’s songs feature “the same kick pattern, snare pattern, FX swell, and vocal strike.” and that “the substantial similarities between the three songs are of no coincidence.” Cole’s song “DejàVu” appeared on his 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only, while Tiller’s “Exchange” was featured on his 2015 debut studio album Trapsoul.

The producer is seeking now $150,000 per infringement, as well as an injunction that would prevent Cole and Tiller from continuing to profit off his material. Sony, RCA Records, and Roc Nation are all listed as co-defendants.

The drama between the origins of these particular songs is nothing new. The producers of “Déjà Vu” and “Exchange” have also accused each other of stealing this particular beat in the past. Back in 2016, Vinylz and Boi-1da (the ones who produced “Déjà Vu”) accused Foreign Teck of ripping them off when he created “Exchange”–even though Tiller’s track was released months before Cole’s record.