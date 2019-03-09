Get Your Life Together: High School Band Director Doesn’t Regret His Sexual Relationship With A Student That Has Him Under Arrest

High School Band Teacher Arrested For Relationship With Student

The former band director at Florida’s South Broward High School began a sexual relationship with a student after consoling her during her breakup with another teenager, the student told police–And he told police that he doesn’t regret a thing.

28-year-old Ricardo Esquilin faces a charge of sexual assault by a custodian-sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18. “By a custodian,” meaning that the victim was under his care at the time of the incident.

Esquilin, an alumnus of the same institution, started as a music band teacher at the school in August of 2017. A band student e-mailed the Miami Herald on Wednesday night, saying that Esquilin resigned during winter break, without giving any reason. He resigned officially on January 5 for “personal reasons.”

That aforementioned personal reason was an investigation that began on New Year’s Eve, when Hollywood police talked with the student.

On January 4, the student told Esquilin during a phone call that her mother had found incriminating text messages and a condom. Police were with the student and listening to the call.

“Defendant Esquilin repeatedly apologized for not being strong enough and for being weak,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “Victim One apologized for being honest and told him she doesn’t want him to be arrested. Defendant Esquilin stated, “It doesn’t matter what your mother wants, to press charges or not, it still happened” and “It has nothing to do with plans, it’s the law.”

The student said she and Esquilin began “talking with her as a mentor and consoling her during her break up with her boyfriend. ‘Mr. E’ would take her off campus to go get ice cream and they would talk. The teacher encouraged her to not allow their relationship to influence her decision about her relationship with her boyfriend.”

After the relationship between both students ended in mid-November 2018, she and Esquilin’s sexual relationship began. The affidavit says both parties recall it starting inside the teacher’s car at the Swap Shop drive-in. They later had sex at each of their homes, the student said, and about six times in the band room at South Broward High School.

Eventually, the student said, Esquilin gave her Plan B birth control pills.

Despite his self-blame during the phone call with the student, the affidavit says Esquilin bounced between that and pointing to the student as the ignition for their sex. As for his use of the Plan B pills, the affidavit quotes him as saying “This happened more than once, being in the situation of me not having a condom and her wanting to do more. I was very weak in not being able to stop.”

Esquilin has been with Broward County Public Schools since August 2017, a few months after getting his master’s degree in music from Florida State University.