Weird Flex, But OK: Tyga Bought A $325K Rolls-Royce After His Other Car Was Repossessed

Tyga isn’t going to let a lil repossession get in the way of his love of luxury car.

Only a few days before he was involved in an altercation with a group of men who had recently repossessed his Maybach, the rapper bought himself a red 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, according to reports from TMZ.

As a matter of fact, that same SUV is reportedly the vehicle he hopped back into after trying to grab his bodyguard’s gun during an altercation at Floyd Mayweather’s birthday. The base price for this impressive Rolls is a whopping $325,000.

But even though he’s just gotten a brand new baby to play with, it looks like Tyga’s new car just hasn’t satisfied his taste for high-priced vehicles. TMZ also reported recently that the rapper was spotted looking at Lamborghinis on Wednesday and could potentially buy one of those any day now.

For those who keep up on their Tyga news, these potential purchases may come as a surprise, considering the rapper’s car-related money issues in the past.

When his Maybach was repossessed earlier this year, it was at least the third time the rapper had one of his cars taken because he’d failed to keep up with payments since only 2016.

Whatever the case, it seems like cars being repo’d is the last of Tyga’s worries…onto the next one!